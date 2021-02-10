‘Another reminder of the opportunism’: Hanekom shades Malema

Political squabbles continue to play out in public with ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom suggesting EFF leader Julius Malema is an opportunist.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Hanekom threw shade at Malema, sharing a video of him previously bashing former president Jacob Zuma.

The jab comes after the EFF leader met with his one-time nemesis over tea in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Malema and Zuma met on Friday over “nice, sweet and very hot” tea that has had the country speculating about what the two might have talked about.

In the video from an interview on News24, Malema questioned Zuma's intelligence.

“Zuma is not smart. There is nothing unique that comes out of Zuma's mouth," Malema is heard saying in the video.

“Just another reminder of the opportunism,” said Hanekom.