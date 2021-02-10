Herman Mashaba calls for opposition parties to unite ahead of Sona

He said solutions for the problems faced by the country, which many are hoping to hear, will not come out of Ramaphosa’s address.

He said there was still hope for SA but only if ANC is removed from power by 2024.

“For SA to succeed, the ANC must be out of government. It is that simple. Everything we have experienced with the mismanagement of this pandemic has been a front-row seat to how the ANC has destroyed the capabilities of our civil service,” Mashaba said.

“The project to fix SA is not only about our colonial and apartheid past, but it must also reverse the damage of the last 27 years of ANC government.

“While this project must unseat the ANC in 2024, it must begin with unseating the ANC in as many municipalities as possible in this year’s local government elections. That is why ActionSA has written to the leaders of like-minded opposition parties to propose a multiparty platform to establish a common ground in our mutual object to unseat the ANC.”

Mashaba said if one truth can emerge from this year’s Sona, it must be to get SA working.

“For South Africans to realise they are the solution and not parliament. We must believe our country can be fixed. We must come together and start the hard work of getting SA working,” he said.