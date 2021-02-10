If Zuma is arrested it will put the ANC in peril, says Mdumiseni Ntuli

At the weekend, EFF leader Julius Malema and his delegation met Zuma at his Nkandla homestead to discuss the implications of him not appearing before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

On Thursday, members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) are also expected to pay him a visit.

Ntuli said the province was concerned about Zuma’s recent public statements. He said during their meeting at the ANC’s headquarters in Durban, Zuma detailed his concerns and stated reasons for his stance.

“The first thing he raised concerns about is deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and their historical relationship. His bone of contention was that justice Zondo does not qualify and will not have the objectivity and impartiality required when presiding over the case or any matter involving president Jacob Zuma.”

Ntuli said Zuma stressed that his right to remain silent had been revoked.

“If he [Zuma] gets arrested, it is perfectly clear that society will be divided into two halves. There will be those who believe his arrest is a travesty [of] justice and others who will be convinced he deserved to be arrested because he violated the decision of the highest court in the land,” said Ntuli.

He added that, sooner rather than later, the arrest of former president Zuma would then be appropriated to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa or some leaders of the ANC.

“When that happens, divisions in the ANC will run deep and the ANC will lose its ability to lead our people towards the creation of a national democratic society.”