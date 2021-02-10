It's all systems go for Sona but without the glitz and glamour

Parliament has finalised logistics for the 2021 state of the nation address (Sona) to be attended in person by only a handful of guests on Thursday evening due to Covid-19.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 45,000 people in SA.

The annual address setting out the government's plans for the year will be the fifth to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. It will take place on the 31st anniversary of former president Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

This year, it will be delivered under the theme “Following up on our commitments: making your future work better”.

A candle-lighting ceremony led by Ramaphosa and the presiding officers of parliament will precede the address.

The event traditionally features a red carpet, glitz and glamour with hundreds of guests, But this time it will be different, with only 30 MPs permitted to physically attend, according to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.