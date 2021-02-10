Toned-down Sona to cost R100,000 - saving SA millions

President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday will cost the country just over R100,000, saving the country millions of rand.

The annual address setting out the government's plans for the year will be the fifth to be delivered by Ramaphosa since his appointment.

The ceremony has previously cost as much as R9.2m, but in 2019 the spending was capped at R2.2m.

The only costs parliament will bear this year will be that of paying for the virtual platform for capturing the proceedings, as well as purchasing candles for a candlelight ceremony in honour of more than 46,800 people who succumbed to Covid-19, revealed National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.

Parliament has over the years embarked on a mission to cut costs of the proceedings, which will this year take place under the theme: “Following up on our commitments: making your future work better”.