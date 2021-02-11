Politics

2021 local government elections will go ahead as planned: Cyril Ramaphosa

11 February 2021 - 21:10
Cyril Ramaphosa said during his Sona on Thursday that this year's local government elections would go ahead because citizens had the right to choose their preferred representatives at municipal level.
Cyril Ramaphosa said during his Sona on Thursday that this year's local government elections would go ahead because citizens had the right to choose their preferred representatives at municipal level.
Image: Esa Alexander

Local government elections will continue as planned this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during the state of the nation address on Thursday.

This was despite calls from the EFF and some sections of Ramaphosa's own party, the ANC, for the municipal polls to be postponed.

Ramaphosa said that Covid-19 had changed the way of life across the world so adjustments would have to made as how elections are conducted.

The poll is scheduled for any time between August and November this year and must go ahead, according to Ramaphosa, because citizens have the right to choose their preferred representatives at municipal level.

Elections are known for their long queues at voting stations which, given the pandemic, could become super-spreader events.

Ramaphosa called for the adjustments to the normal election processes.

“As we prepare for local government elections, which are due take place this year, we will need to adjust to the conditions forced upon us by Covid so that we can ensure that the people of this country can determine who represents them at this crucial level of government,” Ramaphosa said.

Regaining lost time in education a priority, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was a priority that the education sector regains the time it lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics
2 hours ago

The EFF and some within the ANC had called for the postponement of the elections. The red berets argued that the pandemic had created a distance between itself and its constituencies as the party could not conduct campaigns.

Ramaphosa also said there were measures being implemented to ensure that only capable leaders were appointed in municipalities.

He said in most cases it has been found that most people occupying senior positions in municipalities were not adequately qualified and kept “messing up”.

“Working with both public and private sector partners, government is implementing a range of measures to support municipalities to address inadequate and inconsistent service delivery in areas such water provision, infrastructure build and maintenance.

Load-shedding far from over, as Cyril Ramaphosa says Eskom predicts power shortfall for next five years

Eskom is projecting an energy shortfall of up to 6,000 megawatts in the next five years, which means load-shedding appears far from over.
Politics
1 hour ago

“We are focusing on the appointment of properly qualified officials at a local level to ensure effective management and provision of services,” Ramaphosa said.

The lack of skills at municipalities also hurt service delivery and dented public confidence.

“The public service is at the coalface of government, and lack of professionalism doesn’t just affect service delivery; it also dents public confidence. Advancing honesty, ethics and integrity in the public service is critical if we are to build a capable state,” Ramaphosa said.

“Through the National School of Government, we continue to roll out courses and training programmes for government officials from entry level to senior management and the executive.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Sighs of relief as Cyril Ramaphosa says R350 and TERS grants will be extended

Millions of needy South Africans who were benefiting from the monthly special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 can breathe a sigh of ...
Politics
1 hour ago

There's been progress but corruption remains 'great impediment' to growth — Cyril Ramaphosa during Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled corruption as one of the greatest impediments to the country's growth and development, saying the matter needs ...
Politics
2 hours ago

IN FULL | 'This is no ordinary state of the nation address': Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 5th Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday delivered what he admitted was "no ordinary state of the nation address", focusing on Covid-19, economic ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics
  2. Power struggle means Gauteng ANC can’t serve province: Makhura Politics
  3. ‘I disagree’: Vincent Smith clings on to his trusted line on Bosasa Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X