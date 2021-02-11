Analogue TV signal to be switched off province-by-province from March

The much-anticipated, but frequently delayed, switch from analogue to digital TV transmission will begin in March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Delivering the state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said: “After many delays, we will begin the phased switch-off of our analogue TV transmitters from next month. It is anticipated that this process, which will be done province-by-province, will be completed by the end of March 2022.”

Ramaphosa said the completion of digital migration was vital to the country’s ability to effectively harness the enormous opportunities presented by technological change.

“The process for the licensing of high-demand spectrum is at an advanced stage. We hope that the ongoing litigation on the licensing matter will provide legal certainty and will not unduly delay the spectrum auction process,” said the president.