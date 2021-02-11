Cyril Ramaphosa confirms arrival of 80,000 J&J vaccines next week

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccination doses will arrive in the country next week.

Ramaphosa said further consignments would arrive over the next four weeks, with 500,000 J&J vaccines arriving in the next month. In total, SA had secured 9 million doses of the J&J vaccine, he said.

The president was speaking during his fifth state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa said that an “unrelenting and comprehensive response” to overcome the coronavirus was fundamental to the nation’s recovery. He said all provinces had rollout plans in place as the first vaccines come through.

“This year, we must do everything in our means to contain and overcome this pandemic. This means intensifying our prevention efforts and strengthening our health system,” said Ramaphosa. “It also means that we must undertake a huge vaccination programme to save lives and dramatically reduce infections across the population,” he added.