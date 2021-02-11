Eerie silence casts an unusual shadow as Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for Sona

There was an eerie calm across the parliamentary precinct ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth state of the nation address on Thursday.

Unprecedented times have meant a Sona event with no red carpet, no pomp and ceremony and no high-level guests. Where there were usually politicians and their partners on the red carpet, there was none of the fanfare and pageantry this time about.

Only a few MPs were seen milling about, with the majority of the people in the precinct being journalists.

Security was tight, with several roads about parliament closed.

A staff member, who didn’t want to be named, proclaimed: “It’s the best Sona ever!”