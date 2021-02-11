Government to set up new agency to speed up land reform

The government has resolved to establish a land and agrarian reform agency to fast-track land reform, an issue which has been the subject of intense public discourse.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new agency in his state of the nation address on Thursday night. He revealed that the country's agricultural sector had performed “remarkably well” despite the havoc caused by Covid-19. This as SA continued to grapple with high unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“In 2020, we became the world’s second-largest exporter of citrus, with strong export growth in wine, maize, nuts, deciduous fruit and sugar cane,” he said.

The stellar performance was made possible by favourable weather in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 which has meant that agriculture was likely to continue growing, he said.