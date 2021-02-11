Gupta family 'luck' landed in the lap of former Eskom board member Mark Pamensky

Mark Pamensky is one lucky guy, according to his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture and its chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

And a great deal of that luck involved the Gupta family.

Pamensky's good fortune began when he attended the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City in 2013. He said he knew none of the Gupta family members but they sent an invitation to his then employer Blue Label Telecoms.

“I took the invitation and went because I am single, everyone else is married and I went to Sun City,” Pamensky told evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka and Zondo.

“Are you suggesting the Gupta family just sent an invitation to a company they [did not know] anything about?” asked Zondo. Pamensky responded with an emphatic “yes”.