Here's what's on Phumzile Van Damme & Thuli Madonsela's Sona wish list

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to address SA in his fifth state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening, DA MP Phumzile Van Damme says she's expecting to hear the government's plan for the SABC.

Ramaphosa will address a hybrid-setting Sona, with no more than 50 MPs in the National Assembly. The rest will join virtually, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What I am looking to hear from Sona 2021: digital transformation — tech, innovation, digital privacy, strategies against misinformation. And of course, the SABC — what government is doing to make sure the public broadcaster moves towards self-sustainment and digitisation,” Van Damme tweeted on Thursday.