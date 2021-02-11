IN FULL | 'This is no ordinary state of the nation address': Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 5th Sona

Fellow South Africans, corruption is one of the greatest impediments to the country’s growth and development. The revelations from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry lay bare the extent of state capture and related corruption. Testimony at the commission has shown how the criminal justice system was compromised and weakened. It is therefore vital that we sustain the momentum of the rebuilding effort that we began three years ago.

There has been great progress in turning around law enforcement bodies. Critical leadership positions have been filled with capable, experienced and trustworthy professionals. There is improved cooperation and sharing of resources between the respective law enforcement agencies, enabling a more integrated approach to investigations and prosecutions.

We have started implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which lays the basis for a comprehensive and integrated society-wide response to corruption.

We will shortly be appointing the members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, which is a multi-sectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent statutory anti-corruption body that reports to parliament.

When reports started to surface last year about possible fraud and corruption in the procurement of Covid-related goods and services, we acted decisively to put a stop to these practices, to investigate all allegations and to act against those responsible.

We established a fusion centre, which brings together key law enforcement agencies to share information and resources. The Fusion Centre has brought many cases to trial and preserved or recovered millions of rands in public funds.

The Special Investigating Unit was authorised to investigate allegations of unlawful conduct with respect to Covid procurement by all state bodies during the National State of Disaster. As it reported last week, the SIU has finalised investigations into 164 contracts with a total value of R3.5bn.

In a significant advance for transparency and accountability, the Political Party Funding Act will come into operation on the 1st of April this year.

This will regulate public and private funding of political parties. Among other things, it requires the disclosure of donations to parties and establishes two funds that will enable represented political parties to undertake their programmes.

Crime and violence continues to undermine people’s sense of safety and security. Tackling crime is central to the success of our recovery.

Crimes like cable theft, railway infrastructure vandalism, land invasions, construction site disruptions and attacks on truck drivers hamper economic activity and discourage investment. We have taken steps and will continue to stop these crimes and deal with those responsible in terms of the law. Task teams have been set up in a number of provinces to deal with extortion and violence on sites of economic activity.

We are also fast-tracking the implementation and capacitation of the Border Management Agency to curb illegal immigration and cross-border crime.

Ending gender-based violence is imperative if we lay claim to being a society rooted in equality and non-sexism.

When I launched the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence in April last year I made a promise to the women and children of this country that we were going to strengthen the criminal justice system to prevent them being traumatised again, and to ensure that perpetrators face justice.

To give effect to this, three key pieces of legislation were introduced in parliament last year to make the criminal justice system more effective in combatting gender-based violence.

To ensure that perpetrators are brought to book, we are making progress in reducing the backlog of gender-based violence cases.

We continue to provide care and support to survivors of gender-based violence.

In the state of the nation address last year, I said that we would prioritise the economic empowerment of women.

Last year, cabinet approved a policy that 40% of public procurement should go to women-owned businesses. Several departments have started implementing this policy and are making progress.

Last week we also launched a groundbreaking private sector-led GBVF Response Fund. Several South African companies and global philanthropies made pledges to the value of R128m.

Over the next three years, government will allocate approximately R12bn to implement the various components of the National Strategic Plan.

Gender-based violence will only end when everyone takes responsibility for doing so in their homes, in their communities, in their workplaces, in their places of worship and in their schools.

Equally we need to give attention to issues affecting children including improving school-readiness, ECD planning and funding, protection against preventable diseases, policy reform around child welfare and reducing violence against children.

In the year ahead we are also going to forge ahead with efforts to provide greater opportunities for persons with disabilities to participate in the economy and in society in general.

As we rebuild our economy in the midst of a pandemic, it is necessary that we continue – within our means – to provide support to those businesses and individuals that continue to be most affected.

Businesses in several sectors are still struggling and many families continue to suffer as the job market slowly recovers.

Over the last few months, we have had ongoing discussions with our social partners in business and labour, who proposed an extension of some of the social and economic support.

We have therefore decided to extend the period for the Special Covid-19 Grant of R350 by a further three months. This has proven to be an effective and efficient short-term measure to reduce the immediate impact on the livelihoods of poor South Africans.

We have also decided to extend the Covid-19 TERS benefit until 15 March 2021 only for those sectors that have not been able to operate. The conditions of this extension and the sectors to be included will be announced after consultations with social partners at NEDLAC.

The National Treasury will work with its partners and stakeholders on improvements to the loan guarantee scheme so that it better addresses the realities of SMMEs and other businesses as they strive to recover.

We will work with our social partners to ensure that these and other interventions provide the relief to those who most need it.

Fellow South Africans, just as a harsh fire gives new life to our country’s fynbos, this crisis is an opportunity to build a different, better South Africa.

Rebuilding our country requires a common effort. It requires that every South African takes responsibility and plays their part. Let us work together as government, as business, as labour and as all of society to clear away the rubble and lay a new foundation.

Above all, let us return this country to the values upon which it was founded.

On the day of his release, 31 years ago, Madiba gave his first public address here in Cape Town, where he reminded South Africans there were difficult days ahead, and that the battle was far from won.

Madiba said: “Now is the time to intensify the struggle on all fronts. To relax our efforts now would be a mistake which generations to come will not be able to forgive.”

In counting the great cost to our society over the past year, we may be tempted to lose faith.