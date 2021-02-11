King Goodwill Zwelithini is 'most certainly alive': Mangosuthu Buthelezi dismisses death rumours

IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Thursday dismissed “false” and “cruel” rumours that ailing King Goodwill Zwelithini had died.

On Wednesday night rumours were rife on social media that the king had died after a battle with diabetes at a private hospital in KwaZulu-Natal.

The king was admitted to ICU on Sunday after “several unstable glucose readings”.

“Since the announcement of His Majesty the King’s visit to hospital on Sunday, I and those close to the king have been inundated with calls, seeking an update,” said Buthelezi, who is also traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation.

“This is understandable considering the respect that so many have for the king.

“However, several false rumours have also begun circulating that His Majesty’s health is being kept a secret, and even, most cruelly, that His Majesty is no more.