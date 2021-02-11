POLL | What are you expecting to come out of this year's state of the nation address?

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and need for strict adherence to the Disaster Management Act, the national legislature will hold a hybrid sitting, with limited numbers of MPs, distinguished guests and media in the National Assembly chamber.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Wednesday that various categories of guests, including members of the public, who cannot be accommodated in the chamber or precinct will link up through a webinar that can take 1,000 guests.

Ramaphosa will hold a candle-lighting ceremony ahead of the address in honour of those who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Thirty MPs representing the two houses of parliament from various political parties will be physically in attendance. Fourteen will come from the ANC, five from the DA, and one each from the IFP, FF+, ACDP, GOOD, Cope, NFP, ATM, AIC and Al Jama-ah.

The EFF will not send any representatives to the in-person proceedings.

According to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, parliament was looking at spending R100,000 for the virtual event.