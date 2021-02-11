Ramaphosa confident government can score R200bn return from economic revival plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the measures the government is putting in place to revive the economy are expected to return around R200bn to the country’s annual output.

“If we achieve our target, we will significantly expand our productive economy, potentially returning more than R200bn to the country’s annual output,” he said.

Ramaphosa was delivering his fifth Sona in parliament on Thursday evening.

He said supporting a huge increase in local production and to make South African exports globally competitive was the second priority of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan announced last October.

“This will encourage greater investment by the private sector in productive activity,” he said. “Key to this plan is a renewed commitment from government, business and organised labour to buy local.”

This commitment, he said, would lead to increased local production, which would in turn lead to the revival of the manufacturing industry.

Ramaphosa said all social partners who participated in the development of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan as part of the social compact have agreed to work together to reduce reliance on imports by 20% over the next five years. They have identified 42 products ranging from edible oils to furniture, fruit concentrates, personal protective equipment, steel products and green economy inputs that can be sourced locally, said Ramaphosa.