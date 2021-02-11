Politics

Regaining lost time in education a priority, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
11 February 2021 - 19:59
Parliament was empty before President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on February 11 2021.
Parliament was empty before President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on February 11 2021.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said it was a priority that the education sector regains the time it lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during his state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said: “Of the many hardships our people had to experience last year, schooling disruption placed a huge burden on learners, teachers and families. Despite this, they persevered. It is our priority for this year to regain lost time and improve educational outcomes, from the early years through to high school and post-school education and training.”

In his address, Ramaphosa focused on four priorities for the year, which included defeating the coronavirus, accelerating economic recovery, implementing economic reforms to create sustainable jobs, and fighting corruption and strengthening the state that has been weakened.

“Equally, we need to give attention to issues affecting children including improving school-readiness, ECD [early childhood development] planning and funding, protection against preventable diseases, policy reform around child welfare and reducing violence against children," he said.

After the first national state of disaster was announced in March last year, students were forced to stay at home, while some continued with their curriculum online.

This year, the school calendar was pushed back two weeks by the second wave of Covid-19. The basic education department has released the school calendar which will give schools 40 weeks to complete the 2021 academic year.

Ramaphosa said the government had approved a project called “SA Connect”, which would roll out broadband to schools, hospitals, police stations and other government facilities.

He said a R100bn infrastructure fund was now in “full operation”, and education facilities would be among the projects that would benefit from it.

“This fund will blend resources from the fiscus with financing from the private sector and developmental institutions. Its approved project pipeline for 2021 is varied and includes the Student Housing Infrastructure Programme, which aims to provide 300,000 student beds,” he said.

The first school term is expected to begin next Monday, February 15, and end on Friday, April 23, while universities are expected to reopen in March.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was scheduled to brief the media on Sunday regarding the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Eerie silence casts an unusual shadow as Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for Sona

There was an eerie calm across the parliament precinct ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth state of the nation address on Thursday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa's 2020 Sona plans went up in smoke, and he now needs to rebuild

When President Cyril Ramaphosa stood on the podium of the National Assembly to deliver his state of the nation address around this time last year, he ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Toned-down Sona to cost R100,000 - saving SA millions

President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday will cost the country just over R100,000, saving millions of rand.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics
  2. Power struggle means Gauteng ANC can’t serve province: Makhura Politics
  3. ‘I disagree’: Vincent Smith clings on to his trusted line on Bosasa Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X