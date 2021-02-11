Scopa wants those who scored from dodgy PPE tenders prosecuted quickly

Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) has vowed to prioritise a series of reports by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement investigations.

This is to ensure that those who are implicated are prosecuted speedily.

The latest report, in which the unit referred 38 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) involving fraud, corruption and contravening supply chain management policies, was formally tabled before parliament on Wednesday.

“A number of issues emanating from the report require Scopa’s urgent attention and the committee has resolved to prioritise these matters. Scopa is aware that these are ongoing reports, which the SIU will release periodically as their investigation procedure dictates,” said committee spokesperson Faith Ndenze.

“This means that the committee will be engaged in a process of following up with the relevant structures to ensure there are speedy prosecutions and other consequence management processes for those who are implicated.”