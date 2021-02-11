Steenhuisen wants low key Sonas from now on: 'We should focus on what politicians say, not fashion'

DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Wednesday a toned down, low-budget state of the nation address should be a norm for SA after the Covid-19 pandemic.

This, he said is necessary to maintain focus on more important issues rather than fashion and red carpets.

“I hope that this Covid-19 crisis is going to bring an end to that nonsense around the red carpet, where you have politicians parading like they are media celebrities rather than people's representatives there to do a serious job.

“People should be worried about what [politicians] are saying not what they are wearing,” he said.

Steenhuisen made this comment during a live discussion with DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube and party chief whip Natasha Mazzone on the “Real state of SA”.

Gwarube added: “It's so out of step with reality. You've got young people, over 50% of them who have no jobs and over 10 million South Africans who are unemployed, starving and you have politicians rolling around on the red carpet. It's so detached.”