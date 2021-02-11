There's been progress but corruption remains 'great impediment' to growth — Cyril Ramaphosa during Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa has labelled corruption as one of the greatest impediments to the country's growth and development, saying the matter needs urgent attention.

During his state of the nation address on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the Zondo commission of inquiry continued to lay bare the extent of state capture and related corruption. Ramaphosa said the evidence emerging from the commission showed how the criminal justice system had been compromised and weakened.

“It is therefore vital that we sustain the momentum of the rebuilding effort that we began three years ago,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the country had made some strides in fighting corruption.

His address comes a week after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) finalised investigations on Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement into 164 contracts with a total value of R3.5bn.

“When reports started to surface last year about possible fraud and corruption in the procurement of Covid-related goods and services, we acted decisively to put a stop to these practices, to investigate all allegations and to act against those responsible,” said Ramaphosa.