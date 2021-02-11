WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver his much anticipated state of the nation address (Sona).

With Covid-19 having wreaked economic havoc in the country, many South Africans are waiting to hear what plans the president and his administration have in place to help those hardest hit by the pandemic.

The year 2020 saw businesses shut down by the Covid-19 lockdown and as a result 2.2 million South Africans lost their jobs in the second quarter of 2020, which was during the height of last year's hard lockdown.

