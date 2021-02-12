EFF slams ‘wasteful’ heavy police presence at toned-down Sona

The EFF on Thursday criticised the heavy police presence in parliament for the state of the nation address (Sona).

The red berets said this “distracted” police resources from combating violent crimes in communities.

This year’s Sona was low budget and broke most traditions with only 50 members in attendance while the rest of the MPs attended virtually.

Sona 2021 cost SA R100,000 of the R2.2mn set aside for the event.