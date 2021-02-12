From fighting corruption to creating jobs: 5 things you need to know from Ramaphosa's Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appoint another council to oversee corruption in government.

Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday during his fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona).

He said corruption is one of the greatest impediments to the country’s growth and development and that the testimonies at the state capture inquiry have shown how the criminal justice system was compromised and weakened.

Here are five highlights from Ramaphosa's address.

Fighting corruption

Ramaphosa said the government has started implementing the national anti-corruption strategy, which lays the basis for a comprehensive and integrated society-wide response to corruption.

“We will shortly be appointing the members of the national anti-corruption advisory council, which is a multisectoral body that will oversee the initial implementation of the strategy and the establishment of an independent statutory anti-corruption body that reports to parliament,” he said.

Economic recovery plan

He said a priority intervention of the recovery plan is to support a huge increase in local production and to make South African exports globally competitive.

“All social partners who participated in the development of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan as part of our social compact have agreed to work together to reduce our reliance on imports by 20% over the next five years,” said Ramaphosa.

“They have identified 42 products, such as edible oils to furniture, fruit concentrates, personal protective equipment, steel products and green economy inputs, that can be sourced locally. If we achieve our target, we will significantly expand our productive economy, potentially returning more than R200bn to the country’s annual output.”