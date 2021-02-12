'He should have just sent us a voice note': 9 reactions to Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth State of the Nation Address did not meet the expectations of opposition leaders.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Thursday from Cape Town where he was joined by no more than 50 MPs, with others joining the address virtually. Parliament elected to go for a low-key Sona this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The economy, Covid-19, unemployment and Eskom were top of the agenda.

“Government will soon be initiating the procurement of an additional 11,800 megawatts of power from renewable energy, natural gas, battery storage and coal, in line with the Integrated Resource Plan 2019,” said Ramaphosa.

“We will in the coming weeks issue a request for proposals for 2,600 megawatts from wind and solar energy ... Recent analysis suggests that easing the licensing requirements for new embedded generation projects could unlock up to 5,000 megawatts of additional capacity and help to ease the impact of load-shedding.

“We will therefore amend schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act within the next three months to increase the licensing threshold for embedded generation,” said Ramaphosa.

EFF MP Floyd Shivambu expressed concerns about privatisation of energy generation and said there was “nothing new” about Ramaphosa's address.