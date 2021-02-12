'The only thing he nationalised was his face on banknotes': Ndlozi on Nelson Mandela's legacy

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has again got tongues wagging for his strong opinions about former president Nelson Mandela, saying the only thing Mandela nationalised “was his face on coins and banknotes”

Ndlozi went on a tirade about Mandela on the 31st anniversary of the former president's release from prison on Thursday.

He said the only thing that many people can point at is that Mandela was the first black president but there was “nothing to show for our freedom”.

“Today, Nelson Mandela was released from prison in 1990 after spending 27 years. The only thing we can point at is that he became the first black president,” he said.

“Other than that, there’s nothing to show for our freedom. Black people remain landless — 27 years after Mandela’s democracy.”