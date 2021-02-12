WATCH | SONA 2021 highlights: From Covid relief extensions to corruption combating measures

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address in parliament on Thursday night, addressing matters on vaccine rollouts, corruption, renewable energy procurement, Covid-19 relief grant extensions and more.

The much-anticipated address was attended by a limited number of MPs while others joined virtually. The president talked tough on corruption, stating that the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy will soon be under way with the appointment of the members of the anti-corruption advisory council.

Ramaphosa also announced the extension of some Covid-19 grant relief measures, namely the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) and the R350 unemployment social grant for a further three months.

In this video, we look at more points the president touched on in #SONA2021.