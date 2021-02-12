Politics

WATCH | SONA 2021 highlights: From Covid relief extensions to corruption combating measures

12 February 2021 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address in parliament on Thursday night, addressing matters on vaccine rollouts, corruption, renewable energy procurement, Covid-19 relief grant extensions and more.

The much-anticipated address was attended by a limited number of MPs while others joined virtually. The president talked tough on corruption, stating that the implementation of the national anti-corruption strategy will soon be under way with the appointment of the members of the anti-corruption advisory council.

Ramaphosa also announced the extension of some Covid-19 grant relief measures, namely the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) and the R350 unemployment social grant for a further three months. 

In this video, we look at more points the president touched on in #SONA2021.

