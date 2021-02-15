ANC in KZN still hopeful of engaging Jacob Zuma amid defiance of state capture inquiry

On the day that former president Jacob Zuma officially defied the Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo commission, the ANC in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal is still hopeful that engaging him will yield a solution.

Provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala on Monday, while speaking on the unity of the party, said one of the issues that was a threat to the party related to matters concerning the former president.

Zikalala was addressing ANC NEC deployees, leagues, alliances and government representatives during a provincial executive committee (PEC) lekgotla in Durban - while in Johannesburg, commission chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, announced that grounds for Zuma’s continued defiance of the state capture inquiry have no merit.

“We know the commission summoned the former president to appear before it. While we take note of the reservation raised by the former president, we also believe that the national leadership and provincial officials will be able to engage with the former president on these issues,” said Zikalala.