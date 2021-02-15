‘Andizi’: Jacob Zuma won’t appear before state capture inquiry today

Former president Jacob Zuma has maintained his defiance and that of his family members against appearing before the state capture inquiry, saying the latest summons compelling him to appear, from Monday, is irregular.

Through his legal team, Zuma again said he would not appear before the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. This despite a formal notice from the commission stating he was expected to appear at 10am.

“We formally inform the commission, as a matter of courtesy, that our client will not be appearing before the commission on February 15-19 2021,” said the Zuma team.

“The summons issued for our client to appear on February 15-19 is irregular and not in line with the fourth order of the Constitutional Court judgement of January 28 2021.”

The letter, written by Mabuza Attorneys and directed to the commission, suggests Zuma’s decision is based on historical, personal and family relations with Zondo, which were previously stated.