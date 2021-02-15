Carl Niehaus slams Zondo over his 'jail Zuma' recommendation

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has attacked deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for his decision that the state capture commission will recommend that former president Jacob Zuma be jailed for contempt of court.

Zuma was supposed to appear at the commission on Monday after several witnesses implicated him in acts of state capture, but his lawyers wrote to the commission informing it that despite a Constitutional Court order compelling him to attend, he would not.

The former president's gripe with the commission is an alleged conflict of interest Zondo has when it comes to him.

Niehaus — who is also an ANC staffer employed in the office of secretary-general Ace Magashule — said he was addressing the media as part of the Gauteng branch of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) forces grouping, which supports Zuma.

“His bias towards and constant targeting of president Zuma is blatantly clear. The manner in which he called press conferences to attack president Zuma when he was unable to attend the hearing of the commission because of illness, while he treated [public enterprises minister] Pravin Gordhan with the utmost deference and respect when he also did not attend the hearing, was shocking,” said Niehaus.