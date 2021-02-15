Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to face the music over R10m medical scooters

DispatchLIVE has seen a confidential letter from ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi inviting Gomba to a meeting on Monday. She is expected to provide answers to the ANC’s provincial working committee, including provincial party chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The letter, dated February 12, reveals the meeting will be held virtually.

Contacted for comment on Sunday, Ngcukayitobi refused to comment, saying only: “When have the internal discussions of the ANC been a subject for sharing with media?”

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.