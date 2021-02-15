Politics

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to face the music over R10m medical scooters

15 February 2021 - 10:58 By Amanda Nano
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba takes a ride on one of the controversial e-ranger motorcycles in East London.
Under siege Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is set to appear before the ANC’s provincial top six on Monday, when she is expected to be grilled over her alleged involvement in a controversial R10m plan to procure medical scooters.

DispatchLIVE has seen a confidential letter from ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi inviting Gomba to a meeting on Monday. She is expected to provide answers to the ANC’s provincial working committee, including provincial party chair and premier Oscar Mabuyane.

The letter, dated February 12, reveals the meeting will be held virtually.

Contacted for comment on Sunday, Ngcukayitobi refused to comment, saying only: “When have the internal discussions of the ANC been a subject for sharing with media?”

