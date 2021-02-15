Government extends its North West intervention by another three months

The national government has decided to extend its control of the North West province by another three months.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet was scheduled to withdraw its intervention in that province at the end of March. But it has been extended to June 2021 to address outstanding priorities.

The interministerial task team — led by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, which is tasked with overseeing the section 100 intervention which saw the entire North West provincial government put under the administration of the national government — revealed on Monday that it will review progress registered in the intervention only in June.

The task team previously told parliament that they would scale back from the province by the end of March.