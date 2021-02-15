IN QUOTES | Angie Motshekga on schools opening for 2021

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says the demand for space in schools, especially in grades 1 and 8, remains a challenge for the sector.

Motshekga was briefing the country on Sunday about the state of readiness for the reopening of schools on Monday.

The latest amended school calendar published by the department last week confirmed classes would resume on Monday for 2021.

Motshekga said all provinces are experiencing a high demand in areas.

Here are five quotes from her address:

Pupils allocated space by next week

“Provinces have made good progress with placements, but there are still 16,117 pupils awaiting spaces in schools. The council of education ministers (CEM) met and the matter of school admission was identified as critical because the system cannot afford to see any pupils left behind.

“It was agreed provinces would work with speed to place all the pupils in the next week. The CEM appeals to parents and guardians to co-operate with officials at the district level to accelerate the placement process.”