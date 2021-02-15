Jacob Zuma made his bed, it is time he lies in it: State capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma’s grounds for his continued defiance of the state capture inquiry have no merit whatsoever.

This is according to commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma again failed to appear at the inquiry on Monday, citing his application to the high court to review the decision by Zondo not to recuse himself.

Zondo said Zuma’s excuses, including his previous ones, were lacking in legal logic.

Even worse, said Zondo, it was Zuma who set up the commission and urged everyone to “fully co-operate” with the inquiry.

“One would have thought he would be the first one to fully co-operate,” said Zondo.

The judge said it was disturbing that Zuma, in his letter to the commission on Monday morning, claimed to not be in defiance - contrary to his open letter issued on February 1 in which he stated he would defy the commission.