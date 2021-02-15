Mzansi weighs in as Zuma remains defiant over state capture inquiry no- show
The day has finally come for former president Jacob Zuma to again testify before the state capture inquiry, but he has stood firm in his resolve not to appear.
Two weeks ago, Zuma said he would not testify before the inquiry. His stance was repeated in a letter by his attorneys on Monday morning.
He cited his kinship to deputy chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo as the reason for his stance. He also accused Zondo of bias.
“Recently the commission ran to the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to get the court to compel me to attend and to give answers at the commission, effectively undermining a litany of my constitutional rights, including the right to the presumption of innocence.”
Zuma’s defiance followed a ruling by the ConCourt that he should testify before the commission. It said failure to comply without sound cause would constitute defiance of the highest court in the land and the Commissions Act.
The inquiry on Sunday said it was ready to hear the testimony of the former president.
“The commission has set aside the week of February 15-19 2021 for the hearing of the evidence of former president Jacob Zuma. The chairperson, evidence leaders and all relevant commission personnel will be at the hearing venue on February 15 at 10am.”
The Sunday Times reported that the ANC’s top leadership sought to persuade Zuma to reconsider his stance about appearing at the inquiry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, among others, discussed the legal and political implications of Zuma’s defiance of the ConCourt ruling.
This, while members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal arrived at Zuma's Nkandla home to "protect" the former president from being arrested.
On social media, dozens of users debated whether Zuma would appear before the commission, with many calling for his arrest if he does not.
No one should be allowed to pee on our constitution so if Jacob Zuma does not rethink his decision about appearing on state capture commission of enquiry he would be arrested definately— Curry Revolution (@CurryRevolutio1) February 14, 2021
Thanks we have too many problems as a nation the government cannot solve this thuggery behavior of Jacob Zuma all political parties must mobilize their members and civil society structures to stop Zuma before undermining ConCourt judgement, State Capture Commission citizens etc— Enoch Mthembu (@EnochMthembu) February 14, 2021
Zuma will not attend State Capture Commission 🤦🏾♂️#valentinesday2021— OfentseTheOne (@OfentseTheOne) February 14, 2021
Today marks 3 years since Zuma said 'goodbye. We will meet again, somewhere'. Tomorrow will mark 3 years since Ramaphosa took over from Zuma. But also tomorrow, State capture commission will test both men's resolve— karabo (@KaraboKTL) February 14, 2021
Zuma walked out of the Zondo commission and nothing happened.— Unathi Kwaza (@Unathi_Kwaza) February 13, 2021
Zuma defied the Constitutional Court.
Nothing happened.
Aren't we supposed to be all equal before the law?
No Retreat No Surrender— Judas-kiss betrayal (@Judas7kisses) February 14, 2021
Zuma is us, we are Zuma pic.twitter.com/xMxk0pTcdC
Dear @StateCaptureCom as a concerned citizen I plead with you, don’t waste resources & your time tonight preparing for a Zuma testimony, President Zuma is not coming🤣. I’d suggest you use this time & prepare for an adjournment in the morning & ask Molefe to come in on Tuesday.— El Chapo Guzman #Inkabi Ayizondi (@Nkinga_) February 14, 2021
Tomorrow will be the end of the Zondo commission. No testimony from Zuma or Guptas. It's over, whether they arrest him or not. It's the end of the circus.— ThandekaLo (@ThandekaLo) February 14, 2021
When Zuma says he doesn't know what he has done, I feel sorry for him. I don't think the Guptas told him everything they decided for SA as the presidents. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️— Errol (@errolbsk) February 14, 2021