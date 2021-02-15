Politics

Mzansi weighs in as Zuma remains defiant over state capture inquiry no- show

15 February 2021 - 09:30
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear and give testimony at the state capture inquiry from February 15 to 19.
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear and give testimony at the state capture inquiry from February 15 to 19.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The day has finally come for former president Jacob Zuma to again testify before the state capture inquiry, but he has stood firm in his resolve not to appear.

Two weeks ago, Zuma said he would not testify before the inquiry. His stance was repeated in a letter by his attorneys on Monday morning.

He cited his kinship to deputy chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo as the reason for his stance. He also accused Zondo of bias.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

“Recently the commission ran to the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to get the court to compel me to attend and to give answers at the commission, effectively undermining a litany of my constitutional rights, including the right to the presumption of innocence.”

Zuma’s defiance followed a ruling by the ConCourt that he should testify before the commission. It said failure to comply without sound cause would constitute defiance of the highest court in the land and the Commissions Act.

The inquiry on Sunday said it was ready to hear the testimony of the former president.

“The commission has set aside the week of February 15-19 2021 for the hearing of the evidence of former president Jacob Zuma. The chairperson, evidence leaders and all relevant commission personnel will be at the hearing venue on February 15 at 10am.” 

The Sunday Times reported that the ANC’s top leadership sought to persuade Zuma to reconsider his stance about appearing at the inquiry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, among others, discussed the legal and political implications of Zuma’s defiance of the ConCourt ruling.

This, while members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association and ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal arrived at Zuma's Nkandla home to "protect" the former president from being arrested.

On social media, dozens of users debated whether Zuma would appear before the commission, with many calling for his arrest if he does not.

MK vets arrive in Nkandla to do what is 'necessary' to prevent Zuma's arrest

uMkhonto weSizwe military veterans said they are ready to do their "level best" to protect former president Jacob Zuma from being arrested.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC's last-gasp plea to Zuma: Appear before Zondo commission

The ANC is making a last-ditch attempt to persuade former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture ...
News
1 day ago

Why Zuma has to be expelled from the ANC

Jacob Zuma should be arrested for defying the Constitutional Court order to appear before the Zondo commission, to show that ANC leaders are not ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Angelo Agrizzi out of hospital and keen to question state capture witnesses Politics
  2. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X