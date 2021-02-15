Mzansi weighs in as Zuma remains defiant over state capture inquiry no- show

The day has finally come for former president Jacob Zuma to again testify before the state capture inquiry, but he has stood firm in his resolve not to appear.

Two weeks ago, Zuma said he would not testify before the inquiry. His stance was repeated in a letter by his attorneys on Monday morning.

He cited his kinship to deputy chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo as the reason for his stance. He also accused Zondo of bias.