WATCH | Video resurfaces of Ndlozi speaking about love - and Jackson Mthembu’s reaction is everything

15 February 2021 - 13:30
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's statements about love made late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu smile. File photo.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

When EFF MP Mbuyiseni Nldozi is not splitting social media with controversial statements about Nelson Mandela's legacy or calling for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, he is advocating for love.

Case in point? An old video of Ndlozi speaking in parliament about love resurfaced on Sunday when the world celebrated Valentine's Day.

The video was taken before the Covid-19 pandemic and was again thrust into the spotlight by EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu.

“We believe in love, and we believe we must celebrate people who found love. We wish you success and happiness sincerely and genuinely. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. Thank you very much,” Ndlozi can be heard saying in the video.

Ndlozi asked MPs to back the “urgent motion” and “celebrate love”.

Late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu could be seen smiling and laughing at Ndlozi's statement.

Mthembu died of Covid-19 complications at the age of 62 last month. His death came after he tested positive for the coronavirus a week earlier.

The video melted the hearts of many who remembered Mthembu.

