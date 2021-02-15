‘What good came of it?’ - Derek Hanekom wants Malema to spill the tea on Nkandla meeting

"Perhaps those who flew by helicopter to meet with former president Jacob Zuma to have tea with him could tell us what good they think came out of that meeting?"

This is the question posed on social media by ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom as SA reacts to Zuma's refusal to testify before the state capture inquiry.

Zuma was expected to testify before the inquiry from February 15 to 19, but his lawyer Eric Mabuza said he was still awaiting the outcome of a review for deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as chairperson of the inquiry.

Malema, former EFF national chairperson and party spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and others met Zuma at his Nkandla homestead last week after Malema reached out to him on social media and asked for an urgent meeting.

Although neither Malema nor Zuma would disclose the agenda of their meeting, sources who spoke to the Sunday Times revealed the meeting was part of a strategy being pursued by "progressive forces" led by an ANC faction opposed to the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.