POLL | What is your reaction to Zuma's defiance of the Zondo commission?

Former president Jacob Zuma was a no-show at the Zondo commission on Monday, leaving many calling for him to be held accountable for defying a Constitutional Court ruling.

The state capture inquiry on Sunday issued a statement saying it was ready to hear from the former president from February 15-19. Two weeks ago, the Constitutional Court ordered Zuma to appear before the commission and ruled that he would not enjoy the right to remain silent.

Zuma's lawyer released a statement before the commission was due to start its proceedings at 10am on Monday, saying the former president would not appear before the commission.

The letter cited historical and personal relations between Zuma and Zondo.