WATCH | Edward Zuma has 'a simple defence' to protect his father: 'I’ll lock the gate'

Jacob Zuma's son Edward says he has a “simple defence” to protect the former president from being arrested by the Hawks and SA Police Service (SAPS).

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Edward said he was going to get a locksmith to prevent the authorities from arresting his father.

“We have a simple defence,” said Edward, when asked how he will protect his father from being arrested should the need arise.

“We have locksmiths, I’ll simply put a lock on the gate and nobody will get access. If they break that, then they are breaking the law and I’ll have to defend myself and defend the property of our family,” he said.

Edward said the Constitutional Court “made a mistake” and that the judges are not “messiahs”.