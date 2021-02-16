WATCH | Edward Zuma has 'a simple defence' to protect his father: 'I’ll lock the gate'
Zuma, vuli gate!
Jacob Zuma's son Edward says he has a “simple defence” to protect the former president from being arrested by the Hawks and SA Police Service (SAPS).
Speaking on Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Edward said he was going to get a locksmith to prevent the authorities from arresting his father.
“We have a simple defence,” said Edward, when asked how he will protect his father from being arrested should the need arise.
“We have locksmiths, I’ll simply put a lock on the gate and nobody will get access. If they break that, then they are breaking the law and I’ll have to defend myself and defend the property of our family,” he said.
Edward said the Constitutional Court “made a mistake” and that the judges are not “messiahs”.
The son of former president #JacobZuma, Edward Zuma says should law enforcement officers try to arrest his father then he would have to defend his home and family.— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 15, 2021
His statement comes after Zuma did not show up at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Zuma was compelled by a court order to attend, but his lawyer Eric Mabuza said he was still awaiting the outcome of a review for deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to recuse himself as chairperson of the inquiry.
Zondo hit back by saying that the commission would seek an order from the Constitutional Court to have the former president jailed.
“One of the things would be to impose a term of imprisonment on Mr Zuma and another would be to impose a fine. The commission will ask the Constitutional Court to impose a term of imprisonment if it finds Mr Zuma guilty of contempt court,” he said.
On social media, Edward's “simple defence” saw him topping the trending list, as many weighed in on it.
Many found the defence funny, while some questioned Edward's state of mind.
