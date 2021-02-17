Ace Magashule's supporters target judiciary ahead of his day in court
Supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have already gathered in Bloemfontein to pledge their allegiance before his appearance in court on corruption charges on Friday.
The Radical Economic Transformation (RET) supporters claim the charges against Magashule and others over a R255m asbestos eradication tender in the Free State are politically motivated.
“His charges have nothing to do with the law. The independence of the judiciary is compromised. We are calling for an immediate investigation into the capture of the judiciary. The judiciary is to step aside from politics and keep to its primary mandate,” RET co-ordinator Malifu Mofokeng said at a media briefing in the city on Wednesday.
“Our support will never end. We are complying with the pandemic restrictions. We cannot anticipate the numbers that will be here on Friday, even the ANC said they cannot stop members to support Magashule.”
Magashule is charged with seven co-accused, including businessman Edwin Sodi.
Magashule, who faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, was previously released on bail of R200,000.
During his previous court appearance, hundreds of supporters gathered outside the court, waiting for him to address them. When he did, Magashule threatened to release information which he said could “shake things up”, but did not reveal any details.
The provincial ANC pleaded with its members last week not to head to the high court to support Magashule, warning that this could violate Covid-19 lockdown regulations which prohibit unnecessary political gatherings.
