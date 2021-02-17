Carl Niehaus shades Derek Hanekom over Nkandla tea party jab

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus on Tuesday said former ANC minister Derek Hanekom must dial his “friends” in the EFF if he wants to know “what good” came from Julius Malema’s meeting with former president Jacob Zuma.

Hanekom recently took aim at the EFF and its leader after Zuma snubbed the state capture inquiry at which he was expected to testify from February 15 to 19.

Although neither the EFF nor Zuma have disclosed the contents of their meeting earlier this month, there was speculation the red berets sought to convince the embattled former president to testify before the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court ruling compelling him to appear at the inquiry was met with an outpouring of reactions from civil society and politicians, including Hanekom.

The former minister asked: “Perhaps those who flew by helicopter to meet former president Jacob Zuma to have tea with him could tell us what good they think came out of that meeting?”