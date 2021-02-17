Justice minister defends judiciary and Zondo commission against 'spurious attacks'

Justice and constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola has warned of launching “spurious attacks” against the judiciary, saying to do so without presenting facts undermined public confidence in the country's judges.

Opening the second day of the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona), Lamola used his speech to defend the judiciary, saying it was the “cornerstone of our constitutional democracy”.

“Attacks, allegations and conspiracies against the judiciary can erode the confidence of society in the judiciary if not followed up with facts and conclusive investigations. We must remind the Confessor-in-Chief [EFF leader Julius Malema] that public institutions do not fall flat because of conspiracy theories hatched in the forest,” said Lamola.

Lamola's defence of the judiciary comes as the country's judges, especially the Constitutional Court, have come under attack by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and some opposition parties such as the EFF.

Speaking during the Sona debate on Tuesday, Malema said that judges were not special and some sections of society would “rise against them” if they abused their powers.