'They're going nowhere until food runs out': Shilowa shades MK vets camping outside Zuma's home

Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has thrown shade at Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members after they vowed to “protect” former president Jacob Zuma from arrest by setting up camp outside his Nkandla homestead.

On Tuesday, Shilowa weighed in on a Lotus FM report about the military veterans' plan to camp outside Zuma's homestead “until further notice”.

Shilowa said the military veterans were going nowhere until the food runs out.

“Tlala o nyele. Re ja dikgomo le dipudi tsa Msholozi [Hunger is gone. We will eat Msholozi's cattle and goats],” said Shilowa.