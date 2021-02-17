'They're going nowhere until food runs out': Shilowa shades MK vets camping outside Zuma's home
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa has thrown shade at Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members after they vowed to “protect” former president Jacob Zuma from arrest by setting up camp outside his Nkandla homestead.
On Tuesday, Shilowa weighed in on a Lotus FM report about the military veterans' plan to camp outside Zuma's homestead “until further notice”.
Shilowa said the military veterans were going nowhere until the food runs out.
“Tlala o nyele. Re ja dikgomo le dipudi tsa Msholozi [Hunger is gone. We will eat Msholozi's cattle and goats],” said Shilowa.
Tlala o nyele. Re ja dikgomo le dipudi tsa Msholozi. Going nowhere until food runs out https://t.co/CIw1XPJDXM— Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) February 16, 2021
The meat jab comes after a photo of Zuma and MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus standing in front of a tray filled with meat was circulated on social media.
The picture was taken during a meeting, which lasted more than seven hours, between the association and the former president.
Watch comrade #CarlNiehaus today (Saturday, 13 February 2021) at 16:00 on eNCA (DSTV Channel 403) being interviewed about the MKMVA NEC meeting with @PresJGZuma. pic.twitter.com/Zrs3LLWoP1— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 13, 2021
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Niehaus said the meeting “went very well” and that they spoke “in detail” about Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear at the state capture commission.
“We'll do everything within our means and protect him, and prevent him from being arrested,” said Niehaus.
“A platoon of MKMVA soldiers were at Nkandla when we arrived and they formed a guard of honour. The intention is for them to stay there, and from time to time to change platoons. But there will be a constant presence to protect president Zuma.”
