'Shouldn’t nurses wear gloves while giving the vaccine?': Ndlozi questions Ramaphosa's Covid-19 jab

While the country welcomed the first day of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has raised concerns over nurses administrating the vaccination process without gloves.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize, along with a number of health-care workers, received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Ramaphosa described the jab process as “just a prick on my flesh” and hailed the first vaccinations as a “real milestone” for SA.

“At first I was a bit terrified of this long needle that was going to be embedded into my arm, but it happened so quickly, so easily, it was just a prick on my flesh and I really did not feel much pain,” Ramaphosa said.

“I was rather pleased that five people were vaccinated before me, they were health workers. It was a joy to watch them, to see whether anything had happened to them.”