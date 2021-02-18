Politics

Tea for two for Bheki Cele and Jacob Zuma in Nkandla

18 February 2021 - 10:21
Bheki Cele will meet former president Jacob Zuma in Nkandla on Thursday.
Image: File photo

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Thursday meet former president Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed the meeting to TimesLIVE.

“The minister will meet the former president at his home at 11am.”

Themba could not elaborate on the context of the meeting.

Cele's visit comes a day before the third quarterly crimes stats will be released in Pretoria.

Cele's visit follows Zuma's defiance of a Constitutional Court order to appear before the commission of inquiry into state capture, which has been widely reported on in recent weeks. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

