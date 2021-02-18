'They sang for their supper' — Floyd Shivambu slams ANC MPs in Sona debate

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu says ANC MPs sang for their supper in parliament during the debate on the state of the nation address, rather than give contextual clarity on President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula was among MPs who addressed parliament on Wednesday during the final leg of the debate.

“It's so sad that all of you are going to sing for supper and will not give any contextual clarity to the neoliberal drivel hyped by your president last week Thursday,” said Shivambu, before adding that the EFF would expose the ANC's lack of direction even though they have less speaking time.

“We still have 17 minutes and will combine all of you to expose the directionlessness.”