WATCH | 'Don't provoke the mamba': Zuma’s supporters chant while 'protecting' him from arrest

Zuma's supporters have been on watch at his Nkandla homestead this week after he stayed away from the inquiry..

His supporters, including Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members, have vowed to “protect” him.

Earlier this week, Duduzile seemingly warned those who criticised her father and authorities who may head to his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal to arrest him.

In social media post, she wrote, “Asiwasabi amagwala (we are not afraid of cowards) ... asiwasabi amabhunu (we are not afraid of Boers). Silindile, isango livuliwe (we are waiting, the gate is open) ... azishe. Sinawe (I'm with you)."

Earlier this month, Zuma said he does not fear going to prison should his decision not to co-operate with the court be considered a violation of the law.

“If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course,” Zuma said.

“I do not fear being arrested. I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.”