WATCH | 'Don't provoke the mamba': Zuma’s supporters chant while 'protecting' him from arrest

18 February 2021 - 10:00
Zuma supporters and MKMVA members outside his Nkandla home.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

“Ungathiyithinthi imamba (don't provoke the mamba)," chanted Jacob Zuma's supporters in Nkandla as they vowed to “protect” him from arrest.

On Wednesday, Zuma's daughter Duduzile shared a video of the supporters reiterating their stance to stand firm with the former president amid his defiance of a Constitutional Court ruling that he appear before the state capture inquiry.

“Wathinta imamba uzobona amabele enyoka (Dare provoke the mamba and there will be consequences) ... Qhubekani (Continue)," Duduzile's caption can be loosely translated.

Zuma's supporters have been on watch at his Nkandla homestead this week after he stayed away from the inquiry..

His supporters, including Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members, have vowed to “protect” him.

Earlier this week, Duduzile seemingly warned those who criticised her father and authorities who may head to his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal to arrest him.

In social media post, she wrote, “Asiwasabi amagwala (we are not afraid of cowards) ... asiwasabi amabhunu (we are not afraid of Boers). Silindile, isango livuliwe (we are waiting, the gate is open) ... azishe. Sinawe (I'm with you)." 

Earlier this month, Zuma said he does not fear going to prison should his decision not to co-operate with the court be considered a violation of the law.

“If this stance is considered to be a violation of their law, then let their law take its course,” Zuma said.

“I do not fear being arrested. I do not fear being convicted nor do I fear being incarcerated.”

