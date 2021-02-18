Politics

Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate

18 February 2021 - 14:00 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to respond to parliament’s debate on the 2021 state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

He delivered the Sona last week and MPs debated his address on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ramaphosa's office said after his reply, the president would visit the families of four boys who died recently when they were trapped in a sinkhole close to the N2 freeway in Cape Town.

