WATCH | The good, the bad and the malva pudding: Highs and lows of the #SonaDebate
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the annual state of the nation address (Sona) on February 12, touching on various topics such as corruption, a new “smart city”, Covid-19 and, most importantly, his plans for the year ahead.
The president's speech was met with compliments and positivity - but it has also been met with a lot of "trust issues" because many of the things he said have been heard before.
On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, some MPs gathered in person in parliament and others attended virtually to debate the president's 2021 Sona.
Their tone was serious while dealing with topics such as accountability, the ANC and corruption. Many opposition parties expressed their opinions and insisted on change.
Here are some of the more serious moments:
However, while debating the president's address was the main order of the day, there were moments in between that left us with no choice but to smile and laugh.
Jokes, side comments, virtual chaos and muted mics were among some of the standout moments.
Here are some of those lighter moments from the Sona debate:
TimesLIVE