Politics

WATCH | The good, the bad and the malva pudding: Highs and lows of the #SonaDebate

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
18 February 2021 - 13:09
Parliament was empty before the president's state of the nation address on February 11 2021.
Parliament was empty before the president's state of the nation address on February 11 2021.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the annual state of the nation address (Sona) on February 12, touching on various topics such as corruption, a new “smart city”, Covid-19 and, most importantly, his plans for the year ahead.

The president's speech was met with compliments and positivity - but it has also been met with a lot of "trust issues" because many of the things he said have been heard before.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, some MPs gathered in person in parliament and others attended virtually to debate the president's 2021 Sona.

Their tone was serious while dealing with topics such as accountability, the ANC and corruption. Many opposition parties expressed their opinions and insisted on change.

Here are some of the more serious moments:

However, while debating the president's address was the main order of the day, there were moments in between that left us with no choice but to smile and laugh.

Jokes, side comments, virtual chaos and muted mics were among some of the standout moments.

Here are some of those lighter moments from the Sona debate:

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Natasha Mazzone wants parliament to clarify MP qualifications rule after another jab at Steenhuisen

Mazzone wants parliament to provide an official document stating the qualification requirements for MPs.
Politics
1 hour ago

'The intensity of insults does not raise the quality of debate': Thuli Madonsela

During the Sona debate on Tuesday, members of parliament exchanged jabs at each other.
Politics
23 hours ago

Malema takes aim at the judiciary in fiery post-Sona speech

EFF leader Julius Malema has accused certain judges of receiving bribes from white businesses, while warning of an uprising against the judiciary if ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X