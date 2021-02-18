WATCH | The good, the bad and the malva pudding: Highs and lows of the #SonaDebate

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the annual state of the nation address (Sona) on February 12, touching on various topics such as corruption, a new “smart city”, Covid-19 and, most importantly, his plans for the year ahead.

The president's speech was met with compliments and positivity - but it has also been met with a lot of "trust issues" because many of the things he said have been heard before.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, some MPs gathered in person in parliament and others attended virtually to debate the president's 2021 Sona.

Their tone was serious while dealing with topics such as accountability, the ANC and corruption. Many opposition parties expressed their opinions and insisted on change.

Here are some of the more serious moments: