'What about the kids?' — Mboweni's working from home flex turns sour
Finance minister Tito Mboweni gushed over how “technology” makes it easy for him to work from home, but what he might not have seen coming was the criticism from some who said his government should provide the same service for students.
More South Africans have been forced to work and study remotely since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. This transition was not without challenges for pupils who had no access to the internet and online learning.
The minister has worked from three different locations.
Mboweni tweeted:” It has been a new experience for many of us to work from home. But technology companies are doing well. So I have worked from Cape Town, Gauteng and Makgobaskloof [Magoebaskloof]. Connectivity is key. Cabinet has been meeting virtually too. Amazing. But one misses people!”
His tweet sparked a debate on the TL.
Some complained about data prices, while others called on the government to provide the connectivity infrastructure for the marginalised.
#datamustfall so the masses can enjoy the luxury of connectivity at the comfort of their homes!!! https://t.co/RBgl8D51Px— Thato Ea Hao (@Ngcosiyamageza) February 17, 2021
Our communities in the village have no good internet connection and your colleagues are sleeping to bring infrastructure! https://t.co/jH9VlpUisS— 𝔸𝕜𝕒𝕟𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕘 𝕄𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕤𝕚 (@AkanyangM) February 17, 2021
Tell your friends to make sure kids in schools get the same privilege— Jackie Phamotse (@JackiePhamotse) February 17, 2021
Can you imagine once your colleagues speed up the auction of spectrum, what'll mean for rural communities accessing broadband? Telecommunications and the ease of doing business in the country? Our competitiveness ranking would improve greatly, sir. https://t.co/UIFSebgyQp— Sthuli SikaNdaba (@LungeloN_Zulu) February 17, 2021
Privileged, many SAs have no access nor luxury to work from home, or no work.— Theko Thamaga (@matlabukele) February 17, 2021
Not everyone is as fortunate as you,students cant even access internet,lena le busy leja di tax tsa rena🙄— Ungovernable Mathekga (@MathekgaMatome) February 17, 2021