'What about the kids?' — Mboweni's working from home flex turns sour

18 February 2021 - 10:30
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Finance minister Tito Mboweni gushed over how “technology” makes it easy for him to work from home, but what he might not have seen coming was the criticism from some who said his government should provide the same service for students.

More South Africans have been forced to work and study remotely since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. This transition was not without challenges for pupils who had no access to the internet and online learning.

The minister has worked from three different locations.

Mboweni tweeted:” It has been a new experience for many of us to work from home. But technology companies are doing well. So I have worked from Cape Town, Gauteng and Makgobaskloof [Magoebaskloof]. Connectivity is key. Cabinet has been meeting virtually too. Amazing. But one misses people!”

His tweet sparked a debate on the TL.

Some complained about data prices, while others called on the government to provide the connectivity infrastructure for the marginalised.

