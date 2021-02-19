Ace Magashule greets supporters from car's sunroof, ducks rally amid Covid rules

The much-anticipated address by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to hundreds of his supporters in Bloemfontein will no longer take place.

This comes after Magashule was advised by his lawyers not to address a rally in Bloemfontein following his brief appearance in the city's magistrate's court on corruption charges.

ANC member Joe Maswanganyi said the advice was that Magashule could not be seen as breaking lockdown regulations.